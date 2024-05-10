Police stopped IJT students ‘Gaza March’ advance towards US embassy
ISLAMABAD, MAY 10: Islamabad Police Friday stopped the advance of the Islamic Jamiat students’ Gaza March towards the US Embassy in the diplomatic enclave.
The participants of the Gaza March attempted to go to the diplomatic enclave but ICT police stopped them their proceedings.
Participants staged a sit-in at Serena Chowk and installed tents.
A heavy contingent of police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) were dolloped to deal with possible situations and installed barbed wire on the road.
« Trophy Unveiling Ceremony and Press Conference Mark the Commencement of Central Asian Volleyball League (Previous News)
(Next News) Azerbaijan Minister of Ecology calls on PM Shehbaz »
Related News
Azerbaijan Minister of Ecology calls on PM Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD, MAY 10 /DNA/ – The Minister of Ecology & Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, H.E.Read More
Police stopped IJT students ‘Gaza March’ advance towards US embassy
ISLAMABAD, MAY 10: Islamabad Police Friday stopped the advance of the Islamic Jamiat students’ GazaRead More
Comments are Closed