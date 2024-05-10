Friday, May 10, 2024
Police stopped IJT students ‘Gaza March’ advance towards US embassy

| May 10, 2024
Gaza March

ISLAMABAD, MAY 10: Islamabad Police Friday stopped the advance of the Islamic Jamiat students’ Gaza March towards the US Embassy in the diplomatic enclave.

The participants of the Gaza March attempted to go to the diplomatic enclave but ICT police stopped them their proceedings.

Participants staged a sit-in at Serena Chowk and installed tents.

A heavy contingent of police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) were dolloped to deal with possible situations and installed barbed wire on the road.

