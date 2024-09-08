Police start crackdown on PTI workers as deadline for ‘much-hyped’ Islamabad rally ends

ISLAMABAD: Following the directives issued by the district administration, the police have launched a crackdown after the deadline of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) much-hyped rally at outskirts of the federal capital ended on Sunday.

The rally kicked off with tight security in the federal capital as the participants of the rally gathered at the venue — Sangjani locality, while multiple caravans moved towards the city under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, despite roadblocks at various points.

The former ruling party had been finally allowed to hold the gathering today (September 8) under a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued earlier in the week, after postponing it twice — once in July and then in August — after authorities revoked the permission. The multiple deferals drew scathing criticism from other leaders and workers for not being able to hold the public gathering.

However, the Islamabad district administration put the security on high alert this morning and blocked off multiple arteries leading to the capital city, in the light of the “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024” aimed at regulating public gatherings, which was signed into a law by President Asif Ali Zardari just a day ahead of the rally.

The public rally began with PTI leader Hammad Azhar addressing the crowd, stating that the hindrance created by the incumbent rulers evinced that they were afraid of incarcerated Imran Khan and his supporters.

He also signalled launching of a movement in Punjab — headed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz — and urged party workers to “be ready”.

Azhar, the former federal minister, pointed out that most of PTI’s Punjab leadership is imprisoned, paying tribute to incarcerated leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Umar Sarfraz Cheema.

Firebrand politician Sher Afzal Marwat also reiterated the same and said they will soon hold rallies in Punjab for the release of jailed Imran and the supremacy of law and the Constitution.

“We will enter Punjab with 50,000 people from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within a week,” he said, adding that they will even set off on foot and face the tear gas.

Meanwhile, party leader Muhammad Ali Khan said they had never thought that Imran Khan would be jailed, lamenting that many other PTI leaders, including Qasim Suri, Shehryar Afridi, and Murad Saeed, had been forced to leave the country.

Listing the former ruling party’s demands, Ali Khan demanded that those who came to power on the back of Form 47 release the PTI founder, warning that otherwise, “you will be swept away by the sea of people.”

He also called for the restoration of the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

“When an attempt was made to subvert the Supreme Court and judiciary under the guise of legislation, Imran Khan urged people to take to the streets,” Ali Khan said, adding that, as all institutions have been destroyed, hopes are now pinned on the apex court.

Deadline for rally conclusion ends

As the PTI leaders addressed the gathering, Islamabad district administration issued a notification of the deadline for rally conclusion, according to which, the party is supposed to wrap up the event by 7pm.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said that PTI has been officially notified about the time limit and an action will be taken on the violation of the NOC.

“Not concluding the gathering within the deadline will be considered a violation of NOC,” he added.

The official further stated that the loudspeakers and microphones will be turned off and entry points into the city will be closed after the deadline’s end to prevent any further incoming participants.

As soon as the deadline ended, the district administration directed the police to take action against the rally-goers for not complying to the NOC.

The authorities stated that the organisers violated the rules and regulations by not concluding the gathering before the 7pm deadline.

In response to the crackdown, PTI workers began pelting stones at Islamabad police, injuring many security personnel, including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shoaib Khan.

Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi called the injured police personnel to inquire about their well-being and directed authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the wounded officers.

Meanwhile, additional forces have been summoned to Chungi No 26, the location where the clash between the police and party workers originally started.

‘Explosives discovered’

Earlier, the police found a suspicious bag near the PTI gathering venue in Sangjani. A hand grenade, detonator, electric wires and other explosive material have been recovered from the bag, said police.

Police said the bomb disposal squad was sent to the site and an investigation was underway.

The authority concerned has directed the police officers to remain within their jurisdiction, equip the personnel deployed on duty with full kit and ensure that mobile phone is not used during duty hours.

To bolster security, a heavy contingent of law-enforcement personnel, including police, Rangers, and paramilitary forces, were be stationed at the rally venue and across the capital.