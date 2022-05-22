Police probe ‘honour killing’ of Pakistani-Spanish sisters
Gujrat Police using modern technology and professional skills have arrested 6 accused including Mastermind. Punjab Police Spokesperson
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and IG Punjab had taken notice of the incident which took place yesterday. Punjab Police Spokesperson
IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed DPO Gujarat to take all possible steps for immediate arrest of the accused. Punjab Police Spokesperson
DPO Gujarat Ata-ur-Rehman’s press conference on arrest of accused in DPO office
He informed about the details of arrest of 6 accused including masterminds of the incident.
As soon as the incident was reported, he personally visited the accident site and after registration of the case, investigation was carried out from all angles. DPO Gujarat
In the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to planning the incident and murder. DPO Gujarat
The slain sisters were against their forced marriages in the family, which allegedly killed both the brother and the uncle. DPO Gujarat
The arrested accused include main accused Shehryar (brother), Mohammad Hanif (uncle), Qasid, Atiq, Hassan and Asfandyar. DPO Gujarat
IG Punjab orders DPO Gujarat to investigate the case under its supervision
The case will be brought to a logical conclusion as soon as possible by completing the investigation on merit as soon as possible. DPO Gujarat
Related News
CM give final touches to new Peshawar City plan
From Our Correspondent PESHAWAR: A detailed master plan for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s mega housing projectRead More
Police probe ‘honour killing’ of Pakistani-Spanish sisters
Gujrat Police using modern technology and professional skills have arrested 6 accused including Mastermind. PunjabRead More
Comments are Closed