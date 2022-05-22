Police probe ‘honour killing’ of Pakistani-Spanish sisters

Gujrat Police using modern technology and professional skills have arrested 6 accused including Mastermind. Punjab Police Spokesperson

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and IG Punjab had taken notice of the incident which took place yesterday. Punjab Police Spokesperson

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed DPO Gujarat to take all possible steps for immediate arrest of the accused. Punjab Police Spokesperson

DPO Gujarat Ata-ur-Rehman’s press conference on arrest of accused in DPO office

He informed about the details of arrest of 6 accused including masterminds of the incident.

As soon as the incident was reported, he personally visited the accident site and after registration of the case, investigation was carried out from all angles. DPO Gujarat

In the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to planning the incident and murder. DPO Gujarat

The slain sisters were against their forced marriages in the family, which allegedly killed both the brother and the uncle. DPO Gujarat

The arrested accused include main accused Shehryar (brother), Mohammad Hanif (uncle), Qasid, Atiq, Hassan and Asfandyar. DPO Gujarat

IG Punjab orders DPO Gujarat to investigate the case under its supervision

The case will be brought to a logical conclusion as soon as possible by completing the investigation on merit as soon as possible. DPO Gujarat