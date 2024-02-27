Police make arrest in murder case of Tipu Truckanwala’s son

SAIFULLAH ANSAR

ISLAMABAD, FEB 27 (DNA) – Lahore Police have arrested Nadeem Wayn, the brother-in-law of Gogi Butt, who was nominated in the murder case of Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of Tipu Truckanwala. Ac­cording to media reports, Khawaja Nadeem Wayn was detained by the investigation police from Royal Park in La­hore. Earlier, Nadeem Wayn’s brother Waseem Wayn was also detained.

Balaj, the son of the late Arif Amir, also known as Tipu Truckanwala, met a fatal end similar to his father, who was murdered in 2010 at the Allama Iqbal airport. Balaj’s grandfather had previously succumbed to an old feud.

The assailant struck during the wedding function, opening fire on Balaj and two other guests, leaving them critically injured. In a swift retaliation, Balaj’s armed associates killed the attacker at the scene. Despite efforts to save him, Balaj succumbed to his wounds after being rushed to Jinnah Hospital.

News of Balaj’s death triggered a mix of grief and anger among his supporters, who gathered at the hospital to mourn his demise. Distraught women were observed beating their chests and condemning the perpetrators, while others voiced their support for Balaj through chants and slogans.

The police promptly cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation into the incident. Their focus includes determining the motive behind the attack and identifying the assailant. As of now, no arrests have been made.

Balaj Tipu held a notorious reputation as one of the most influential and feared figures in Lahore’s underworld, marking his demise as a significant event in the city’s criminal landscape.