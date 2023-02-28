Police intercepted cloth merchant for trashing a woman

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-28): The Attock Police on Tuesday intercepted a cloth merchant on the charge of trashing a woman and subjecting her serve torture over pity dispute in civil bazaar on Tuesday. Police said, Liaqut Ali while lodging FIR has reported to city police that his wife along with her other family members went to civil bazaar to purchase some cloth. He added that when her wife was checking a blanket at the shop of Farhad Khan- an Afghan national when he got infuriated over higher rates and abused his wife while she protested, he along with other co-workers trashed her and torn her clothes. Later on police registered a case against the cloth trader along with is other co-workers and launched investigation as per legal procedure.