Police fascism in Lahore: Govt wants ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ like massacre to delay polls: PTI

Qureshi blasts govt for abusing innocent protestors, destroying property

Imposition of Section 144 after polls schedule mockery of democracy: Asad

Fawad says Punjab under East India Company, Naqvi new Gen Dyer of Punjab

PDM, backers have no respect for SC, rule of law: Mazari

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership lashed out at the fascist imported government for using massive power against innocent peaceful PTI protestors and said that the gang of thieves wanted to stage “Jallianwala Bagh Massacre” like bloodbath in Lahore to postpone the elections; however, they vowed that PTI would not let them succeed in their nefarious design.

PTI leadership, in their strong reactions to the Punjab police highhandedness and brutal use of force against PTI peaceful protestors on Wednesday, said that that the fascist government crossed all limits of barbarism and brutality just to create anarchy in the country to escape the elections since their defeat was unavoidable.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the fascist government cabinet of 78 plus jet off across the world on taxpayers money at drop of a hat to speak about human rights. “Yet in Pakistan they beat and attack the very taxpayers who fund their lavish lifestyles – abusing innocent protestors and destroying their property,” he added.

He said that look at the situation, leader of Pakistan’s largest party with skyrocketing public approval rating was banned from TV as he called for fundamental rights and called out torture and abuse of citizens.

“Allegations of sedition are shameful against a leader simply looking to uphold constitution of Pakistan,” Qureshi added.

In his strong reaction, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar said that the PTI welcomed the ECP’s announcement of the Punjab Assembly election schedule. However, he said that on one hand, the ECP announced polls schedule and on the other Section 144 was imposed, which was nothing but to make a mockery of the democracy.

Asad went on to say that they were so much terrified of the PTI Chairman that they unleashed a wave of fascism on unarmed citizens of a rally.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry reacted that the ECP’s Punjab polls date announcement was welcoming; however, he added that the electoral watchdog should take notice of the shelling and baton charge on the election rally in Lahore on the order of General Dyer.

He asked the commission to impose restrictions on the powers of the caretaker government.

Fawad stated that media was banned to cover police brutality on protestors, as Punjab was under East India Company and Mohsin Naqvi new Gen Dyer of Punjab, who, he said, wanted to stage another Jallianwala Bagh incident in Lahore so that there should be bloodshed and resultantly elections would be postponed.

In her strong reaction, PTI Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari said that what Punjab fascist caretaker government was doing right now in Lahore was directly an assault on SC, in most violent PML-N tradition of such assaults.

“KP caretakers are also openly defying SC by refusing to give election date. PDM and backers show they have no respect for SC and rule of law,” she added.