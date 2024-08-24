Police conducts search operation against criminals

ATTOCK, AUG 24 (DNA): Police have launched a search operation against anti-social elements who were involved in various heinous crimes in order to maintain law and order in the district. According to details, Police have carried out a search operation in the district on the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Dr Sardar Ghias Gul Khan. A search operation was carried out in Attock Khurd of Attock police station and Bahter village of Bahter Police station – DNA