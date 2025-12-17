Police arrest Afghan national impersonating US official at diplomatic enclave

ISLAMABAD, DEC 17 /DNA/ – Islamabad police apprehended an Afghan national, identified as Harris, who was allegedly impersonating a U.S. embassy official. The arrest took place at Gate No. 2 of the diplomatic enclave after embassy officials raised concerns about his activities. The embassy had lodged a formal complaint regarding Harris’s suspicious behavior, prompting police intervention.

The situation surrounding the arrest is particularly sensitive, given the current tense relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. As a result, Afghan nationals have been under heightened surveillance, raising security concerns. Upon his arrest, Harris was taken to the local police station for further investigation.

Authorities are treating this incident seriously, considering the implications of security breaches in diplomatic areas. The impersonation of embassy officials can pose significant risks, potentially affecting the safety of personnel and operations within these secure locations.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation into Harris’s background and intentions, looking for potential accomplices or further implications of his actions. The case highlights ongoing challenges regarding security and the management of diplomatic relationships in the region.