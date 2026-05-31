Police arrest 3 men, 7 women during raid on prostitution racket

ISLAMABAD, May 31: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police detained three men and seven women during a raid on an alleged prostitution racket operating from a spa centre in a private housing society and initiated legal proceedings against the suspects.

An official told APP on Sunday that Lohi Bher Police conducted the raid after receiving credible information regarding alleged immoral and unlawful activities at the premises located within the limits of the police station.

The official said a police team led by ASI Zafar Iqbal, along with other police officials and a lady constable, reached the location and carried out a search operation.

During the raid, police detained three men and seven women from the premises and shifted them to the police station for further legal action, he added.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), police also nominated a suspect identified as Talha, who was allegedly supervising the operation and arranging customers through the facility.

The official said a case had been registered at Lohi Bher Police Station under Section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act, 2018, while further investigation was underway.

Police said all aspects of the case, including the alleged role of facilitators and organisers, were being investigated and further arrests could not be ruled out.

The official said Islamabad Police was continuing action against criminal activities and illegal operations in different parts of the federal capital to maintain law and order.

The allegations are subject to investigation and final determination by a court of law.