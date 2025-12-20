Police arrest 12 in border district drug crackdown

Qazi Shoaib Khan

ATTOCK, DEC 20: /DNA/ – Attock Police arrested 12 drug pushers along with recovery of narcotics worth rupees million from their possession during a crack down launched through out the bordering district ATTOCK.

According to details, on the instructions of District Police Officer Attock, Sardar Mowaran Khan, a strict crackdown against drug dealers is underway across the district. Continuing this campaign, Assistant Sub-Inspector Wahid Khan of Police Station Hazro, during patrolling, recovered 1,400 grams of hashish from Aurangzeb son of Qalandar Khan, a resident of Hameed, Tehsil Hazro. Similarly, Assistant Sub-Inspector Adnan Ahmad recovered 10 liters of liquor from Rawaid Khan son of Shahbaz Khan, a resident of Hameed.

Likewise, Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ikram of Police Station Jand, along with his team, during checking recovered 1,640 grams of hashish from Danish Khan son of Azmat Khan, a resident of Mohallah Takia Jand. Sub-Inspector Nawazish Hussain recovered 1,260 grams of hashish from Ali Raza son of Muhammad Riaz, a resident of Mohallah Ghousia Jand, while Sub-Inspector Habdar Hussain Shah recovered 1,400 grams of hashish from Muhammad Tariq son of Feroz Din, a resident of Domel, Tehsil Jand.

Similarly, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ijaz Naseem of Police Station Pindigheb recovered 1,400 grams of hashish from Zahid Mehmood son of Zulfiqar, a resident of Ikhlas, during patrolling. Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghulam Raza recovered 550 grams of hashish from Muhammad Irfan son of Muhammad Zubair, a resident of Pindigheb. Assistant Sub-Inspector Naeem Ahmad recovered 520 grams of hashish from Atif Shehzad son of Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Mohallah Lari Adda, Pindigheb.

Likewise, Assistant Sub-Inspector Aamir Nazir of Police Station City Hassanabdal, along with his team, during checking recovered 1,400 grams of hashish from Ejaz Hussain son of Mumtaz Hussain, a resident of Hassanabdal. Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mujtaba recovered 10 liters of liquor from Aamir Shehzad son of Muhammad Yaqub, a resident of Hassanabdal.

Similarly, Assistant Sub-Inspector Fayaz Abbas of Police Station Bahtar recovered 20 liters of liquor from Muhammad Banaras son of Ghulam Haider, a resident of Dhoke Ahmad Khan Jhang, during checking. Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Hussain Shah of Police Station Saddar Hassanabdal arrested Faizan Ali Shah son of Tahir Hussain Shah, a resident of Taxila, after recovering 10 liters of liquor from him. All suspects were arrested and put behind bars, and separate cases have been registered against them.