Pole sitter Leclerc out of home Monaco Grand Prix

May 23, 2021

Ferrari pole-sitter Charles Leclerc will not start his home Monaco Grand Prix because of a driveshaft problem, the Italian Formula One team said on Sunday.

Ferrari said the driveshaft problem, which emerged just before the race, was impossible to fix in time for the start.

