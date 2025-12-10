Poland’s political divide hobbles reform as war rages next door

Warsaw, Dec 10 (AFP/APP): With war raging in neighbouring Ukraine and deep division at home, Poland’s pro-European government has become deadlocked as the country’s nationalist president blocks reforms at an unprecedented scale.

Although he has held office for just four months, President Karol Nawrocki, supported by Poland’s right-wing opposition, has already vetoed 17 laws passed by parliament.

Nawrocki has also refused appointments and promotions for judges, ambassadors and special service agents.

Throughout his short tenure, the head of state has criticised Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s centrist coalition government, positioning himself as the ultimate guardian of national sovereignty.