Poland praises Pakistan’s Iran-US ceasefire facilitation efforts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (DNA): Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, Sunday, appreciating the positive momentum in Pakistan–Poland relations, reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

DPM/FM Dar received a telephone call from his Polish counterpart, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

They also held an in-depth exchange of views on the current regional and global issues.

The Polish DPM/FM commended Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and the United States and appreciated Pakistan’s continued commitment to dialogue and diplomacy in promoting peace and stability.

He also invited DPM/FM Dar to visit Poland in June this year.