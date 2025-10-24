Poland, Pakistan deepen ties with defense and trade deals

ISLAMABAD, OCT 24 /DNA/ – At the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Mr. Radoslaw Sikorski paid an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan from 23-24 October 2025. This visit marked a significant step in strengthening the diplomatic ties between the two States, underscoring their shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations in order to bring about greater peace, stability and economic prosperity to both States and their respective regions.

1. The Ministers underscored the lasting relevance of shared historical legacy shaped by experience of the Polish war time refugees who found shelter on the territory of today’s Pakistan and the service of the Polish Armed Forces officers who shortly after the WWII profoundly contributed to the creation of Pakistan Air Force. Both countries renewed their resolve to preserve and promote this legacy for a better understanding and appreciation among their nations. Both Ministers recognized its value in educating young generations.

POLITICAL AND DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

2. Both sides stressed the desire to maintain regular high-level contacts to strengthen bilateral political dialogue and develop mutually beneficial initiatives as well as to foster economic cooperation. To this end both sides agreed to hold bilateral political consultation on yearly basis.

3. They also emphasized the continuation of mutual support in elections to international organizations.

4. Appreciating the role of parliamentary contacts, the Ministers agreed on encouraging exchanges and cooperation between their legislatures.

5. Ministers welcomed the signature of MoU on cooperation between the respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs with an aim to further diplomatic contacts and exchanges.

6. The Polish side briefed on the war in Ukraine and Pakistan side briefed on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Both sides stressed the need to find peaceful solutions to conflicts, in full respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

7. They also emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation to address regional security challenges in South Asia, Europe, and beyond, and underscored the need for international solidarity in upholding peace, stability, and humanitarian norms. The Ministers underscored the importance of Poland-Pakistan cooperation in strengthening multilateralism, including through universal and consistent adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. In this context, they have particularly underlined the importance of full respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of States. The Ministers agreed on the need to take full advantage of the capacity of the multilateral forums, especially the United Nations, to spearhead collective efforts for pacific settlement of outstanding and new disputes, conflict prevention as well as use of preventive diplomacy, and mediation. They welcomed the adoption of the UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2788 (2025) under Pakistan’s Presidency of the UNSC in July 2025 in this regard.

8. They also voiced support for initiatives aimed at alleviating the negative repercussions of armed conflicts on food and energy security in Europe and the Global South.

ECONOMIC AND SECTORAL COOPERATION: TRADE, INVESTMENTAND TECHNOLOGY

9. The two Sides agreed to further intensify bilateral economic relations, stimulate trade and investment, and explore new mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

10. The Ministers highlighted the significance of ORLEN’s/POGC’s Pakistan Branch longstanding presence in Pakistan, including its production of locally supplied gas for the Pakistani consumers, transfer of advanced technologies and know-how. Ministers noted that the company’s investment in Pakistan could pave the way for mutually beneficial investment cooperation between the two countries.

11. The Ministers also emphasized the importance of increasing and balancing bilateral trade and diversifying the trade basket, including through broader access to each others’markets. They expressed support for initiatives to strengthen B2B cooperation, including trade missions and participation in fairs and conferences.

12. The Ministers acknowledged the growing importance of expanding economic cooperation in sectors such as exploration, extraction, and processing of natural resources, green technologies—including water and wastewater management—agri-food processing, and the IT, encompassing digital services for citizens and the public sector as well cooperation between geological services of both countries. They also emphasized the need to support contacts between public and private institutions of their respective countries to identify and implement bilateral cooperation projects.

13. Recognizing the significant challenges posed by climate change, both Ministers agreed on the importance of cooperation in climate action initiatives, particularly through the promotion of environmentally friendly technological solutions.

14. Both Sides highlighted the importance of cooperation in exchanging experiences and best practices in public sector governance, public finance management—including debt management, automation of tax services, and enhancement of tax collection—and in the formulation and implementation of monetary policy.

15. The Ministers underscored the importance of EU’s GSP+ mechanism for Pakistan to support sustainable development and good governance, based on the implementation of the voluntary adopted international conventions on human rights, labor rights, environmental protection, and good governance.

DEFENSE AND SECURITY COOPERATION

16. Emphasizing the intention to strengthen cooperation between their armed forces and defense industries, the two Sides expressed support for initiatives aimed at sharing experiences and best practices, including through visits, participation in courses and training programs.

17. The two Ministers reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasized that no State should provide a safe haven to those who finance, plan, support, or commit terrorist acts. Both Sides stressed the need for firm implementation of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, as well as the UN General Assembly and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. They highlighted the need to share information and best practices to counter terrorist threats, and expressed support for cooperation among relevant institutions in this regard.

18. The Ministers recognized disinformation as an element of hybrid activities targeting international security. They expressed support for cooperation among relevant institutions and media in sharing information and best practices to identify and counter threats in the field of disinformation, including through study visits, conferences, and workshops.

19. Both sides expressed their willingness in enhancing exchange of know-how and coordination in crime prevention, particularly to address transnational organized crime, instrumentalization of migration, irregular immigration and human trafficking. They reaffirmed the need for a continued cooperation in the area of strengthening border controls, readmission, enhancing cooperation, as well as promoting safe, orderly and regular migration according to international commitments. Pakistan’s cooperation with Poland under the EURA was appreciated.

EDUCATION, SCIENCE, CULTURE, PEOPE-TO-PEOPLE

20. The Deputy Prime Ministers noted the longstanding special people-to-people ties between their societies and agreed to strengthen them further. They also expressed willingness to expand cooperation in culture, education, science, research, and health, including through educational exchanges and collaboration between universities and research institutions of high and established academic standards.

They highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between think tanks to advance policy dialogue and enhance mutual understanding. In this context Ministers welcomed the signature of MoU between Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM) and Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad (ISSI).

22. Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski thanked Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and the people of Pakistan for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation and he invited Deputy Prime Minister Dar to pay an official visit to Poland, expressing hope that the friendly and productive dialogue between both States will continue.