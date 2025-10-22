Poland DPM Sikorski to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, OCT 22: Poland Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (Thursday) on a two-day official visit from October 23 to 24, during which both countries will discuss the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Sikorski will be paying a visit at the invitation of DPM Senator Ishaq Dar, which would be his second visit to Pakistan. His previous visit took place in 2011.

During the visit, DPM Dar will hold a one-on-one meeting as well as delegation-level talks with his Polish counterpart. The two sides are expected to discuss the full spectrum of bilateral relations, and the talks will be followed by a joint press stakeout.

The Polish high-up’s visit “marks a significant milestone in Pakistan–Poland relations […] Pakistan remains committed to enhancing cooperation with Poland for the mutual benefit of both countries,” it concluded.

According to the Foreign Office, ties between the two countries have expanded across political, economic, defence, and educational spheres, marked by mutual cordiality and cooperation.

According to the statistics, the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Poland in 2023 was $922 million. Pakistan’s exports to Poland amounted to $794 million and imports from Poland were worth $128 million.

Earlier in July, Pakistan and Poland held the 9th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) in Warsaw. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance collaboration, including through the exchange of high-level visits, parliamentary exchanges and dialogue.