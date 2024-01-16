Poetry Translations and Phrasebooks: Kazakhstan’s Cultural Gifts to Pakistan

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16: Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin had a meeting with Pakistan’s Federal Minister of National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah.

In the context of the tasks set by the President of Kazakhstan to develop “… constructive and good neighborly relations with the countries of South Asia,” the Ambassador emphasized the importance of fostering cultural collaboration particularly with Pakistan.

Ambassador Y.Kistafin also commended the recent success of the 12th Kazakh-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission meeting on December 20-21, 2023, and congratulated Minister Shah on the signed Memorandum of Understanding in the cultural domain.

Minister Jamal Shah expressed a keen interest in fortifying cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, spanning institutions like museums, libraries, theatres, and the film industry. During the negotiations, both sides agreed to jointly organize various events throughout the year.

Minister Shah invited Kazakh cultural figures and artists to participate in Pakistan’s cultural festivals in 2024.

Ambassador Y.Kistafin presented Minister Jamal Shah with poetry of Abai translated into Punjabi, Balochi, Sindi, and Pashto language. Additionally, he gifted the first Kazakh-English-Urdu phrasebook, underscoring plans for further cooperation in this linguistic domain. National Heritage and Culture Division, Pakistan.