PODA launches extensive initiative to combat gender violence

ISLAMABAD, NOV 25 /DNA/ – PODA with the support of its regional offices based in Lahore and Multan and a wide network of it rural women leaders and partner organization is organising seminars, sessions in schools and communities, educational theatre plays and series of radio programmes addressing different aspects of gender-based violence.

