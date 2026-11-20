LAHORE, NOV 20 /DNA/ – PODA facilitated the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) campaign to promote children’s birth registration in connection with the observance of the International Day of Children. As part of this initiative, PODA mobilized local communities and facilitated birth registration awareness and registration camps at three locations: Government Primary School, Chak Number 45 T.D.A., Bhakkar; Zameer Akhter Primary School, Nara Mughlan, Chakwal; and the Center of Excellence in Modern Studies, Lahore.

Through the coordinated efforts of PODA focal persons in the respective districts, community members, parents, and educational institutions were mobilized to encourage the registration of children, particularly students from primary to secondary school levels. Special efforts were made to reach children aged three years and above and facilitate their registration through NADRA’s Iris biometric registration system. The initiative enabled hundreds of children to take an important step towards securing their legal identity.

Alongside the registration activities, PODA focal persons conducted awareness sessions highlighting the importance of legal identity and its connection with fundamental rights and access to essential services. Participants were informed that legal identity means the official recognition of an individual by the state through essential personal information, including their name, parents’ names, date of birth, and place of birth. In Pakistan, birth registration and the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), commonly known as the B-Form, are essential documents for establishing a child’s legal identity. Upon reaching the age of 18, individuals become eligible to obtain a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The awareness sessions emphasized that legal identity is not merely an administrative requirement but a fundamental right and the foundation for accessing other civil, social, and economic rights. Participants learned that birth registration and identity documentation help establish a child’s individual identity and support access to education, healthcare, and other government services. These documents also provide important evidence of family relationships and can help protect inheritance and property rights. Furthermore, legal identity documentation is necessary for obtaining a passport and travelling internationally, while establishing an individual’s eligibility to exercise civil and political rights, including the right to vote upon reaching the legally prescribed voting age.

The focal persons also highlighted the protective importance of accurate birth registration, particularly for girls. An officially documented date of birth provides evidence of a child’s age and helps prevent child marriage, age-related exploitation, and other unlawful practices. They encouraged parents to ensure that both girls and boys are registered at birth so that no child is deprived of legal recognition, protection, and opportunities because of a lack of documentation.

The campaign stressed the importance of reaching children from marginalized and underserved communities and engaging parents, schools, and local stakeholders in promoting universal birth registration. By mobilizing educational institutions from primary to secondary levels, the initiative sought to strengthen awareness and encourage families to take practical steps towards securing their children’s legal identity through NADRA’s registration facilities.

The initiative contributed directly to Sustainable Development Goal 16, Target 16.9, which calls for providing legal identity for all, including birth registration. It reinforced the principle that every child has the right to a legal identity and that birth registration is the first essential step towards ensuring recognition, protection, inclusion, and equal access to fundamental rights and opportunities.

The campaign activities were facilitated by PODA focal persons, including Ms. Sumaira Shaheen, CEO of Thal Development Foundation, Bhakkar; Ms. Shamim Akhter, Head of Happy City Foundation, Lahore; Mr. Sohail Yousaf, representing PODA’s Regional Office in Nara Mughlan, Chakwal; and Ms. Nabeela Aslam, Project Manager of PODA’s “Promoting Civic Leadership and Participation”, supported by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).