POA Rescues Neglected Sprint Star Faiqa Riaz

AFZAL JAVED

GALSGOW, JUL 28 /DNA/ – In what is being described as a glaring example of official negligence, Pakistan’s newly crowned national 100m record holder, Faiqa Riaz, was reportedly denied sponsorship for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP).

According to the details, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, reportedly in coordination with PSB officials, refused to sponsor Faiqa’s participation despite her outstanding performances and her recent achievement of setting a new national record in the women’s 100m event.

Following the refusal, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) stepped in to ensure the talented sprinter’s participation by bearing all of her expenses. Acting on the special directives of POA President Arif Saeed, the NOC facilitated her inclusion in the Commonwealth Games, giving Pakistan’s fastest woman the opportunity to showcase her talent on the international stage.

Faiqa justified the POA’s decision with a record-breaking performance, clocking 11.64 seconds in the women’s 100m event to establish a new national record. She eclipsed the previous mark of 11.81 seconds, jointly held by Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui and Naseem Hameed, officially becoming Pakistan’s fastest woman in the event.

Expressing her gratitude, Faiqa Riaz thanked POA President Arif Saeed and Secretary General Khalid Mahmood for their timely support, saying that without the POA’s intervention she would not have been able to compete at the Commonwealth Games or achieve her historic national record.

She said representing Pakistan at prestigious international events is the dream of every athlete, as nothing is more inspiring than raising the national flag and making the country proud on the global stage. Despite limited facilities and resources, Pakistani athletes continue to work tirelessly and give their best to bring honour to the nation. She stressed that talented athletes must be provided with opportunities to compete internationally if Pakistan expects them to improve their performances and win laurels for the country.