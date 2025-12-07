PNS Yamama intercepts 1,500 kg of narcotics in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, DEC 7 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy Ship YAMAMA, while deployed on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in the Arabian Sea, successfully conducted an anti-narcotics operation, leading to the seizure of 1,500 Kilograms of Hashish valued at approximately 3 million US Dollars. This successful interdiction at sea underscores Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment to combating illicit activities and ensuring security in the maritime domain.

Pakistan Navy routinely undertakes RMSP missions to safeguard national maritime interests through robust vigilance and effective presence at sea. The Navy also continues to play a proactive role in collaborative and coordinated maritime security efforts with regional and international partners, contributing significantly to a safe and secure maritime environment.