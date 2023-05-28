PNS Shahjahan participates in Langkawi int’l maritime & aerospace exhibition

DNA

Islamabad, 28 May: Pakistan Navy Ship SHAHJAHAN visited Port Langkawi, Malaysia and participated in Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 23. The visit of PN Ship is aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance interoperability between participating navies.

Upon arrival at Port Langkawi, the ship was warmly welcomed by official of Malaysia Navy and Defence attaché of Pakistan at Malaysia. During meetings with Malaysian officials, Commanding Officer of the ship conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Malaysia in general and Malaysian Navy in particular. Matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaboration and PN contribution towards regional peace and maritime security were discussed.

PNS SHAHJAHAN participated in International Fleet Review at Langkawi which was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister. Concurrently, Ship’s officers and crew participated in various conferences, Table Top Discussions and knowledge sharing sessions on Maritime Interdiction Operations. On completion of harbour activities, ship participated in LIMA Sea Exercise along with warships from Brunei, China, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, US and other navies.

Visit of PNS SHAHJAHAN to Malaysia contributed significantly towards promoting naval collaboration between various maritime nations to improve interoperability while strengthening bilateral associations and existing bonds of friendship with Malaysia.