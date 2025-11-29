PNS SAIF delivers humanitarian aid to storm-hit Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, NOV 29 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF, currently on a port call at Colombo for participation in International Fleet Review-25, has promptly initiated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations for the local populace affected by Cyclone Ditwah and ensuing torrential rains which have caused widespread devastation across Sri Lanka.

To support the affected communities, PNS SAIF provided humanitarian relief supplies to Sri Lankan authorities to augment ongoing national relief efforts. The aid package comprised food staples, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), dry rations, first-aid kits, emergency medicines and essential equipment. In continuation of the ongoing support, Pakistan Navy will continue to provide further humanitarian assistance in line with evolving relief requirements.

This swift support provided by PNS SAIF underscores Pakistan Navy’s commitment to international obligations, regional stability and solidarity with friendly nations in their hour of need.