Saturday, April 5, 2025
Main Menu

PNS ASLAT joins CTF-151 to secure Arabian Sea shipping routes

| April 5, 2025
PNS ASLAT joins CTF-151 to secure Arabian Sea shipping routes

ISLAMABAD, APR 5 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT undertook counter-piracy patrols in the Arabian Sea, off the east coast of Somalia, in support of Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151), which is currently being led by Pakistan Navy.

PNS ASLAT joins CTF-151 to secure Arabian Sea shipping routes

Pakistan Navy-led CTF-151 is taking proactive measures to enhance its presence in the region, remaining vigilant of the piracy threat in the Gulf of Aden, the vicinity of Socotra Gap, and off the east coast of Somalia. These efforts aim to deter piracy, armed robbery, and other illicit activities to ensure the safety of vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).

PNS ASLAT joins CTF-151 to secure Arabian Sea shipping routes

The deployment of PNS ASLAT reflects Pakistan Navy’s firm resolve to combat piracy and armed robbery, while also protecting global maritime commons and ensuring the free flow of maritime trade in the region.=DNA

============

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Balochistan govt

Balochistan govt tells BNP-M to protest at Sariab Road, warns against violations

QUETTA, APR 5: Authorities asked the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) on Saturday to limit theirRead More

PNS ASLAT joins CTF-151 to secure Arabian Sea shipping routes

PNS ASLAT joins CTF-151 to secure Arabian Sea shipping routes

ISLAMABAD, APR 5 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT undertook counter-piracy patrols in the ArabianRead More

Comments are Closed