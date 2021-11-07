PNCA, PTV to organize Iqbal Day program “Sitarun se Aagy” on Nov 9

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (DNA): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in

collaboration with PTV would organize Iqbal Day program “Sitarun se

aagy”.



The program aims to pay tributes to legendary poet and scholar Dr Allama

Muhammad Iqbal in the fields of poetry and literature.



According to an official of the PNCA, the program would be presented on

PNCA official Facebook page.



Allama Iqbal day is commemorated on November 9 every year to pay tribute

and acknowledge and the contribution of Dr Allama Iqbal the

“Poet of the East” for the Muslims of the subcontinent.



His poetry guides us towards a better life and being a better person by

developing virtues that are characteristics of successful and happy

people. DNA



====

