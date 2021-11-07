Sunday, November 7, 2021
PNCA, PTV to organize Iqbal Day program “Sitarun se Aagy” on Nov 9

| November 7, 2021

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (DNA): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in
collaboration with PTV would organize Iqbal Day program “Sitarun se
aagy”.

The program aims to pay tributes to legendary poet and scholar Dr Allama
Muhammad Iqbal in the fields of poetry and literature.

According to an official of the PNCA, the program would be presented on
PNCA official Facebook page.

Allama Iqbal day is commemorated on November 9 every year to pay tribute
and acknowledge and the contribution of Dr Allama Iqbal the
“Poet of the East” for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

His poetry guides us towards a better life and being a better person by
developing virtues that are characteristics of successful and happy
people. DNA

