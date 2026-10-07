PNCA Outreach Programme – Educational Puppet Shows

ISLAMABA, OCT 7 /DNA/ – The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), through its National Puppet Theatre (NPT) and Children Art Workshop (CAW), presented colourful and educational puppet shows at OPF Girls College, Islamabad, on 6th and 7th October 2026, in collaboration with the Character Building Society.

The programme engaged approximately 4,500 students and highlighted important social and environmental issues, including drug addiction, climate change, cleanliness, healthy activities, reduced screen time and mental health awareness, along with elements of Pakistan’s rich folk culture.

On 7 October, Mr. Ayoub Jamali, Director General, PNCA, and Mr. Mahesh Kumar, Director General Education & Training, OPF, attended the programme and participated in an Awareness Walk on Drug Addiction. The distinguished guests also planted a sapling as a symbol of environmental responsibility.

PNCA and OPF Girls College also explored future collaborations through educational puppet shows and stage plays focusing on character building, child protection, violence, harassment, drug prevention and other social challenges.

PNCA continues to promote “Education-Based Entertainment” through puppetry, culture and creativity for the development of informed and responsible young citizens.