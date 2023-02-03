PNCA organizes cultural activities to observe Kashmir solidarity day

ISLAMABAD, FEB 3 /DNA/ – Pakistan National Council of the Arts organized day-long cultural activities to Kashmir solidarity Day and express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir who are fighting for their right self-determination. Different events were arranged to mark the day which included puppet shows, speeches, tableaus and an exhibition of photographs. The artists of PNCA arranged a puppet show highlighting the hardships of the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir. The puppet show also presented Kashmir dance, Kashmiri story Khwab tu kaisa chine ga, song Azadi , for the children. The story regarding education was also presented. Tableaus was performed by the students of various educational institutions. The young students skillfully exposed the Indian Strategy and suppression of the Kashmiri people. Especially during the yearlong lock down, which is still going on. The tableau and skits give hope to the Kashmiri freedom fighters for their struggle and pay tribute to the martyrs.The PNCA also organized a speech contest among school children. The musical performance paid tribute to freedom fighters of Kashmir by presenting Kashmiri popular Folk Music and received a big applause from the audience. The young artists also presented folk dances of Kashmir. The photographs presented were a narration of the struggle of Kashmiri people who are fighting for their independence and right of self-determination.At the end of the award ceremony the Director(CAD & NPT) PNCA Shabana Ashraf cordially appreciated the participation of all the participants and their beautiful performances. She enlightened the importance of freedom on both individual and collective level, she also gave a brief insight about PNCA Kashmir day proceedings. DNA