PNCA, Kazakhstan embassy hosts movie screening
ISLAMABAD, JAN 31: /DNA/ – Pakistan National Council of the Arts and the Embassy of Kazakhstan hosted a movie screening titled “Kazakh Khanate Diamond Sword” at the PNCA Auditorium in Islamabad.
Caretaker Culture Minister Jamal Shah, and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan witnessed the exhibition on the sidelines of the movie screening. Photo Mudassar Raja
