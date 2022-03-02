PNCA hosts one-day wood cut workshop

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Pakistan National Council of the Arts hosted a one-day wood cut workshop by a master print maker Tasneem Shahzad on 2nd of March 2022. Tasneem is a living legend in the field of Fine Arts. He works between the US and Pakistan.

The workshop was a huge success and was attended by more than 50 participants from twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi including students of different art colleges and schools. This workshop was an incredible opportunity for the youth to learn from the master in the field.

Mr. Tasneem is a native from Peshawar is a graduate in Fine arts from the University of Peshawar started printmaking at a very early age and since then he has achieved numerous awards nationally and internationally. He has presented his artworks in the US, Japan, China, Russia, India, Italy and France. PNCA is dedicated to promote Pakistani Art at local and international scale. Our elevated and unique programs present the traditional and contemporary art practices reflected upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan as well as support professional development of the artist.

PNCA is committed to promote significant aspects of the country and encourage community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice. PNCA has maintained a range of regionally focused visual arts exhibitions featuring both nationally and internationally recognised artists.