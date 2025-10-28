PNCA hosts first exhibition of Sadequain’s ‘The Stranger’ collection

ISLAMABAD, OCT 28 /DNA/ – The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) proudly hosted the historic launch and exhibition Albert Camus’ The Stranger by SADEQUAIN, marking the first-ever display of this extraordinary collection in Pakistan.

The event was inaugurated by His Excellency Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, with Ms. Iram Rehman, President of Alliance Française d’Islamabad, serving as Guest of Honor.

Organized by Gallery 21 and the SADEQUAIN Foundation, the exhibition celebrates Sadequain’s rare 1964 lithographs inspired by Nobel Laureate Albert Camus’ seminal novel The Stranger— a remarkable confluence of French literature and Pakistani art.

The event drew artists, writers, diplomats, and cultural enthusiasts who gathered to witness this symbolic reunion of art and literature, bridging the creative worlds of Paris and Pakistan six decades later.