PNCA exhibition explores libraries as cultural sanctuaries through art

ISLAMABAD, FEB 5 /DNA/ – Pakistan National Council of the Arts and OffGrid Studios proudly present Rebinding the Library: An Artistic Intervention, on the 4th of February, 2025 at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) National Art Gallery, Gallery #5 Islamabad.

This compelling exhibition featuring the perspectives of 19 talented artists exploring the theme of libraries and the pursuit of knowledge. Inaugurated by esteemed artist and curator Dr. Arjumand Faisal, alongside DG PNCA, Mr. Ayoub Jamali, the exhibition marks the culmination of a three-week art residency held in October 2024, a collaborative effort between PNCA and the independent art platform OffGrid.

Showcasing a diverse mix of paintings, sculptures, ceramics, collages, and video installations, the exhibition encourages viewers to reflect on the evolving role of libraries as cultural sanctuaries, spaces for learning, and symbols of intellectual heritage. The participating artists, ranging from emerging to established names, offer unique interpretations of libraries, highlighting their significance and the urgent need for their preservation.

The exhibition features Akhter Iqbal’s series inspired by Allama Iqbal’s poetry, Khurram Babary’s exploration of nature’s complexity, and Faiza Gondal’s evocative paintings of libraries as spaces of personal growth. Jacob Joseph’s detailed paintings pay homage to historic libraries and literary figures, resonating deeply with visitors. Lubna Jehangir presents an artistic interpretation of poet Fahmida Riaz’s defiant verse, blending literature and visual art into functional, thought-provoking pieces. Tanzeel Babary merges painting with textile design, while Nuzhat Khawar’s collages celebrate the beauty of nature. Sidra Ashraf’s illumination patterns serve as metaphors for untouched books, and Zain Shakeel’s video installation captures the multifaceted nature of written knowledge.

Exploring diverse themes, Zarar Babary’s work highlights the hidden treasures of libraries, Nadia Raza’s paintings reflect spontaneous thoughts, and Tayyaba Aziz emphasizes the power of education for girls through bold, confident strokes. Shahzeb Ahmed’s Braille art offers an interactive experience, challenging societal norms and celebrating resilience. Honoring sacred texts, Kabeer Hussain Shah’s calligraphic pieces reflect the artist’s deep spiritual journey. Ahsan’s cubist-inspired ceramic sculptures explore nature’s forms, while Geytee Ara’s expressionist ceramic works address the alarming neglect of libraries.

The exhibition also highlights fresh voices in contemporary art. Young artist Khushal Khan presents philosophical explorations, while Areeba Imran revives the legacy of the Library of Alexandria and Queen Cleopatra, emphasizing the importance of cultural preservation.

Rebinding the Library is more than an art exhibition—it is a call to action. It urges visitors to reconsider the role of libraries in today’s society and to advocate for their preservation. Through compelling visual narratives, the artists underscore the transformative power of knowledge and the responsibility to safeguard it for future generations.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), known for its dedication to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich artistic heritage, remains committed to nurturing artistic brilliance and fostering cross-cultural understanding. Serving as a thriving center for creativity and innovation in the country, PNCA continues to push the boundaries of artistic expression and collaboration.

The exhibition will be open to the public at the National Art Gallery, PNCA, from 04th -11th February, 2025, Daily timings 10 am-4 pm. Art lovers, book enthusiasts, and advocates for cultural heritage are encouraged to visit and engage with these thought-provoking works.