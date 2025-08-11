PNCA announces winners of youth art competition

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 /DNA/ – The PNCA is proud to announced the winners of the National Youth Art Competition 2025 organised by its Visual Arts Division (VAD). This annual event celebrates the creativity and talent of young Pakistani artists, providing them with a national platform to showcase their skills and compete with their peers.

The exhibition was inaugurated by renowned calligrapher Lt. Gen. (R) Humayun Bangash, who also presented awards to the winners. He was joined by former Ambassador to Japan, Mr. Farukh Amil, and Director General PNCA M. Ayoub Jamali.

General Bangash, a celebrated figure in the field of calligraphy, has made significant contributions to Pakistan’s cultural heritage.

This National Youth Art Competition and Exhibition was announced in July 2025 under the themes

“Bunyanum Marsoos” and “Marka-i-Haq” received an overwhelming response from young artists. Nationwide, more than 300 submissions were received, each reflecting deep patriotism love for the country and heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers safeguarding Pakistan’s borders.

Top Prize Winners received cash prizes, including First Prize (Rs. 40,000): Ms. Arina Khan, second prize (Rs. 30,000): Ms. Amna Wajahat, third prize (Rs. 20,000) Syeda Wajeeha Fatima. The Honourable Mentions (Rs. 5000) included participants, Ms. Saleha Naseem, Ms. Urooj Saleem, Ms. Noor Ul Fajar, Ms. Mishal Mahsud, Ms. Abeeha Humayun, M. Hassan Ali and Ms. Amna Bibi.

All participating artists were awarded certificates in recognition of their creativity and dedication.

In line with this years Pakistan 78th Independence Day celebrations the art competition and exhibition carried the banner of “Marka-i-Haq” (Battle of Truth) symbolising Pakistan’s resilience, progress and national pride.The initiative served as a heartfelt tribute to the courage sacrifice and patriotism of the Pakistan Armed Forces, who continue to protect the nation against external threats.

Artworks of senior artists Ms. Nusrat Ji, Ms. Farrah Mahmood and Calligraphies of Humayun Bangash were also included in the exhibition.

Director General of the Pakistan National Council of Arts, M. Ayoub Jamali said that it is very pleasing to see the youth participating in this exhibition and competition, and we hope for the same efforts and participation in the future as well.

Speaking at the ceremony, Honourable Chief Guest Lt. Gen. (R) Humayun Bangash said:

Today, I have witnessed not just art but the voice of a proud and determined generation. These young artists have shown through colours and strokes what words often can not express their unwavering love for Pakistan and deep respect for the armed forces who guard our freedom. The creativity, discipline, and passion displayed here today assure me that the future of our cultural heritage is in safe and capable hands. I congratulate PNCA for providing such a meaningful platform and commending every participant for their inspiring work.

The exhibition will continue till 22nd August 2025. Saturday galleries are closed.=DNA