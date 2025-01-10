PN comlog command annual efficiency award ceremony-2024 held at Karachi

DNA

KARACHI, 10 Jan : Pakistan Navy COMLOG Command Annual Efficiency Award Ceremony 2024 was held at PN Dockyard Auditorium Karachi. Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The ceremony is organized annually to recognize the efforts of employees and units for their pivotal role in achieving Command’s objectives.

In his address, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized that continuous efforts, unwavering determination, and a strong commitment to innovation are the core principles of PN Dockyard. He congratulated the award winners and advised to continue the good work with same zeal and zest. Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Logistics, Rear Admiral M SohailArshad highlighted operational achievements of COMLOG Command during the year 2024. He apprised that COMLOG Command successfully carried out its mandated role despite the challenges. He further highlighted that professional excellence has been and will continue to remain hallmark of COMLOG Command.

During the ceremony, the Chief Guest presented awards to individuals and units for their outstanding performances. The event was attended by a large number of senior serving and retired Technical Branch Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians of COMLOG Command.