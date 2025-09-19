PMYP, Qalandars trials draw huge youth participation

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) cricket talent hunt, powered by Lahore Qalandars, continued its inspiring journey across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with consecutive trials held in Kohat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar.

The events witnessed overwhelming participation, as thousands of young boys and girls turned up brimming with energy, determination, and dreams of representing Pakistan on the bigger stage. The nationwide initiative, aimed at unearthing the country’s next generation of cricket stars, has been met with resounding enthusiasm at every stop. In Kohat, Abbottabad, and Peshawar, aspiring cricketers displayed outstanding passion, discipline, and resilience, reflecting the deep-rooted cricket culture of the province.

With Lahore Qalandars’ professional setup providing technical expertise and structured opportunities, the trials have not only given youngsters a platform to showcase their skills but also instilled belief and confidence that their talent will be recognized at the highest levels.

CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for their vision and extraordinary support in empowering youth and women through cricket.

“This entire journey is only possible because of the tremendous support of our Prime Minister, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and HEC. Their commitment to youth and women’s cricket is commendable. I also want to thank the youth of Pakistan, who came out in huge numbers, turning these trials into a festival of cricket and hope. Their passion assures us that Pakistan’s cricketing future is in safe hands,” said Atif Rana.