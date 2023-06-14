PM’s Youth Talent Hunt Program, Women’s Football Trials started in Swat

Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt Program, Women’s Football Trials started in Swat

SWAT, JUN 14 /DNA/ – Football trials for women players were held in Swat under the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt programme. More than 100 women athletes of Swat region participated in the trials held at the ground of Swat Public School Nave Clay Junior Branch. On this occasion, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Women’s Wing Provincial Vice President Shah Izzat Bibi was the chief guest.

He inaugurated the official trials, along with former International Athlete and Director of Sports of Bacha Khan University Charsadda Shabana Khattak, Vice President of PML-N Women’s Department Zakia, Miss Shaughta, Pakistan WAPDA Football Player Muhammad Ayaz, Director of Sports Swat.

University Amjad Ali and other important personalities were present, the enthusiasm of the girls during the trials was visible, Organizing Secretary and Director of Sports Bacha Khan University Charsada Shabana Khattak of Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa supervised the trials, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif In the light of the special instructions of the Prime Minister’s advisor Amir Moqam, the series of trials of various sports is going on step by step under the supervision of Special Assistant Shiza Fatima.

In which a large number of players participated, speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women’s Wing Provincial Vice President Shah Izzat Bibi said that Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt program in women’s football trials. It is heartening to see the large number of girls and at the same time I am grateful to the government for organizing such a great event. Because such activities can bring out the hidden talent of these children and make the name of the country shine, he said that the main objective of the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt program is to find and bring out the talent across the country.

While there are 10 different women’s games and the football event is also a part of it, he said, “We are trying our best to ensure that the players are selected on the basis of merit in these games, because the selection on merit is the basis for the selection of players.”

Will be able to win medals at national and international level. He said that it is hoped that by organizing the Prime Minister’s Youth Talent Hunt program, new talent will emerge who will be able to go ahead and make the name of the country and the nation bright. In the event, Shabana Khattak, Organizing Secretary of Prime Minister Talent Hunt Women’s Football Event and Director of Sports of Bacha Khan University Charsadda distributed souvenirs among the chief guests and other participants.