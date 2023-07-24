PMs national innovation award round-II concludes

Investor Connect and Networking event is scheduled today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad

Islamabad, July 24 /DNA/ – The much-awaited Final Award Ceremony of the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award (PMNIA) Round II was held on Monday, 24th July at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad. The ceremony celebrated the remarkable achievements of Pakistan’s brightest young minds, showcasing their groundbreaking innovations and entrepreneurial endeavors.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs(SAPM-YA), Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, who served as the Chief Guest. Also in attendance was the DG R&D HEC, Hazrat Bilal and Pro-Rector of NUST, Dr. Rizwan. Their participation underscored the significance and commitment of the government towards fostering innovation and empowering the youth.

PMNIA is a special initiative under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, executed by the Higher Education Commission in collaboration with NUST. This unique platform nurtures a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, enabling young visionaries to bring their ideas to life and create a positive impact on society.

The ceremony witnessed the announcement of the top 50 startups, selected from a pool of 250 exceptional participants. Among them, the top 10 startups were presented with a grant of 01 million each, while the remaining 40 received 0.5 million each in the form of support. The cheques were handed over by SAPM Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, who also revealed an exciting opportunity for the top 50 startups – an additional 1 million support in the form of a 6-month incubation program.

“The Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award is a testament to our nation’s young talent and their potential to drive innovation and progress,” remarked SAPM-YA Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja. “The government is committed to providing the necessary resources and support to help these bright minds excel and lead our country towards prosperity.

The upcoming mega event, Investor Connect and Networking is scheduled today at the Prime Minister’s Office in Islamabad. This event promises to open doors to industrial linkages, providing new startups with access to invaluable resources and opportunities for growth.