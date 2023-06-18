PMNIA – Two-day idea-pitching concludes at NUST

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (DNA): The Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award

(PMNIA), a flagship initiative under the PM Youth Programme to support

early-stage startups from across Pakistan, is currently underway in

Islamabad.

The idea-pitching stage of the highly anticipated event was held at the

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) from June 17

through June 18.

As many as 256 shortlisted candidates from across the country pitched

their innovative ideas before an esteemed panel of judges at NUST.

The competition will culminate in to the National Award Ceremony at the

Prime Minister’s Office on June 19 (Monday).

Top 50 contestants from the pitching round at NUST will be awarded a

cash prize of up to PKR 2 million.

Organised under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme through the Higher

Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, the National Innovation Award

serves as an impetus towards fostering creativity and entrepreneurship,

and providing opportunities to the youth of Pakistan.

PMNIA offers equity-free grants, enabling young innovators to transform

their ideas into viable products and businesses. The competition

features a diverse group of participants, including students,

professionals and budding entrepreneurs.

With the expert jury comprising renowned field experts from various

thematic areas and industries, the candidates attempt at putting their

best foot forward in hopes of gaining recognition for their innovative

ideas and business plans.

One of the distinguishing aspects of this pitching competition is its

accessibility, as it accommodates both physical and online pitching.

The inclusion of online pitching enables a broader range of ideas to be

evaluated and simultaneously inspires a more diverse pool of talent to

come forward.

====