PML-N’s Iftikhar Gilani sworn in as 17th prime minister of AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, AUG 28: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Iftikhar Gilani has been sworn in as the 17th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Newly elected PM Gilani took the oath of his office at a ceremony held at the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on Friday before delivering his maiden address to the house.

Gilani secured 30 votes for the PM slot in the legislative assembly, defeating Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Sardar Mukhtar Khan, who received 14 votes. The PML-N leader was first elected to the AJK Legislative Assembly in 2011. He has also served as AJK education minister.

He was elected to the AJK Legislative Assembly on the reserved seat for technocrats.

Addressing the assembly, Gilani said the Kashmir issue was not a matter concerning a piece of land but a question of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

He condemned India’s measures of 5 August 2019, saying legislation could not make Kashmir part of India.

“Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir, and Kashmir is also incomplete without Pakistan,” Gilani said.

The newly elected premier expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, saying Kashmiris were able to sleep peacefully because of the armed forces.

He also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

‘Vows changes like Punjab’

Gilani said his government would bring change to Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the same way Maryam Nawaz had “brought changes” in Punjab.

Turning to governance, he announced plans to introduce a third-party recruitment system similar to the National Testing Service (NTS) for recruitment.

He acknowledged that internet services were not available in parts of Azad Kashmir but expressed confidence that conditions would improve.

The AJK prime minister said his government would move towards a digital economy and work on skills-based education to equip young people with relevant skills.

He also pledged reforms in the health and education departments and announced plans to launch a digital citizen portal to address public complaints.

PM Shehbaz felicitates Gilani on election as AJK premier

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Barrister Gilani on his election as the AJK PM.

In a statement, the prime minister said the PML-N’s victory in AJK was the result of the leadership of party president Nawaz Sharif and the dedicated efforts of party workers.

He expressed confidence that Gillani would play an active role in the development of AJK and work for the welfare and prosperity of its people.

The premier also reaffirmed that the federal government would continue extending all possible support for the progress, prosperity and improvement of the quality of life of the people of AJK.

PM Shehbaz termed the continuation of the democratic process in Azad Jammu and Kashmir a welcome development.