PML-N will fight election with a comprehensive economic plan, Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Sept 20 (DNA) Pakistan Muslim League-N Secretary General and former Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the business community should play a role in increasing Pakistan’s exports. PML-N is entering the election field with a comprehensive economic plan. PML-N is the only party that has seen performance in the economic field. The government, army and judiciary will have to get out of the feeling of insecurity from each other.

He expressed these views while presenting the economic agenda of Muslim League-N at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.He said that if the country’s institutions, the government and the people work together for the development of the economy, the problems can be overcome. The PML-N government has delivered every time in the past.

In 1998, Pakistan had surplus electricity, after 8 years the demand of electricity was more than the production, in 2013 when PML-N government came, there was load shedding of 13 to 16 hours, we solved this problem.After taking over the government launched Vision 2025 in consultation with all the provincial governments If Vision 2025 had been fully implemented, Pakistan would have been among the top 20 economies by now.

Due to the reversal of our economic policies the country has crashed today, Bangladesh and India had political stability and continuity of policies which led them to advance.Due to lack of consistency in policies, we could not increase exports.The biggest challenge for Pakistan is that we have to pay back 77 billion dollars of debt in the next 3 to 4 years. It has become necessary for the businessman of Pakistan to knock the doors of every market of the world with his product.In the next seven to eight years, we have to take our exports to 100 billion dollars.He said that no government can be successful without the business community.

Speaking at the event, ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that long-term economic policies have to be formulated to overcome the economic challenges. The country will move ahead economically only if the wheel of the industry is in motion. It is not possible to do business at the current rate of interest. Due to the increase in electricity prices, the cost of production has increased tremendously.Despite being an agricultural country, we have to import agricultural commodities worth more than 6 to 7 billion dollars annually.In order to solve the economic crisis and in the interest of the country, all political parties should make a pact on economy.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik said that to get Pakistan out of crisis, our political leadership has to be united. The business community has to be given a lead role to solve economic problems.The upcoming elections are very important for the direction of Pakistan.

Addressing the event, Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtavari said that the enemy is fighting a hybrid war against Pakistan.People are being alienated from the government by creating economic problems in the countryIn a country where there is political instability, there is also an economic crisis.People have high expectations from Muslim League-N. It is hoped that their policies will prove helpful in getting out of the economic crisis.

Ajmal Baloch said that every three to four years Pakistan faces difficult situations. Bureaucrats do not work, government institutions suffer from losses of billions of rupees.There is no continuity of politics, planning and policies in pakistan ,This problem needs to be solved. PMLN leader Abdul Manman, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and others also addressed the event.