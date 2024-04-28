PML-N policies put country on way to economic progress: Asma Naz Abbasi

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ISLAMABAD, APR 28: Pakistan Muslim League (N) Member Provincial Assembly Asma Naz Abbasi has said that Punjab government believes in serving the masses. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government in Punjab is diligently working to provide relief to masses, tackling inflation and improving the quality of life for common man.

She said People once again trusted the PML-N in the by-election after seeing our track record. The public responded in befitted manner during the by-election to those who made noise of so called rigging during the recent general elections. The election results showed that the people want the politics of development and prosperity, not anarchy.

Asma Naz Abbasi said that Lifetime Leader of Muslim League (N) Mian Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Assembly members and enthusiastic workers are eager and working for the success of the country. Our lead­ership has diverted the national resources towards the deprived sections this time too.

She said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif as the Chief Minister of Punjab is running the province of Punjab in the best way. Maryam Nawaz will prove to be a good and capable Chief Minister. The vision of Muslim League (N) is to serve the nation. Will continue the tradition of public service. She said that equal attention is being given to health, education, infrastructure, law and order, agriculture, information technology and all other sectors in Punjab. Efforts will be made day and night to develop the country and provide relief to the people.

Member Provincial Assembly further stated that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set new examples of public service in just two months. Relief was given to the public in the form of inexpensive flour and bread. The people of Punjab trusted in the leadership and policies of Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Near soon Punjab will set the goals of construction and development. There will be more good news in the coming days, she added.

Asma Naz has said The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (N) have always given priority to the service of the country and the nation and in the future, the leaders of the PML(N) will continue their struggle for the prosperity, stability and security of the country and will serve the people without discrimination. She said that the people will serve them with the same spirit as the faith they have shown in us. Muslim League (N) will take the country out of crises.