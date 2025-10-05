PML-N leadership holds Jati Umra huddle to defuse tensions with PPP

LAHORE, OCT 5 /DNA/ – Senior leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held a key meeting at Jati Umra to discuss the growing tensions between Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership.

Party sources said the PML-N bigwigs expressed concern over Maryam’s recent tirades against PPP leaders, which have intensified political friction within the ruling coalition. The meeting, chaired by senior Sharif family members, reviewed the situation and agreed that confrontation with coalition partners was not in the party’s interest.

According to insiders, efforts are being made to pacify both sides and prevent further escalation. The leadership reportedly advised Maryam to adopt a more conciliatory tone in future statements and focus on governance rather than political sparring.

Political observers believe that Maryam Nawaz’s recent approach reflects inexperience and a lack of proper guidance from senior advisers, including Pervez Rashid. Analysts warn that this confrontational path could undermine her leadership image and strain ties within the coalition, particularly at a time when unity is crucial for political stability in Punjab and at the federal level.