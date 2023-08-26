PML-N govt responsible for inflated power bills: Omar

Says capacity payments touched Rs 2000b this year

Fears price of electricity to surge to Rs 85/unit in next few months

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan stated that the PML-N government was responsible for the inflated and unbearable electricity bills, making Pakistan dependent on expensive imported energy, as the capacity payments due to take and pay contracts have touched Rs 2000 billion this year.

In his strong-worded reaction over the inflated bills, PTI Secretary General said that the PML-N was responsible for the extremely high electricity bills the people have to pay.

Omar stated that the PML-N made Pakistan dependent on expensive imported energy and today 70% of the electricity produced in Pakistan was dependent on imported fuels.

He said that the capacity payments due to take and pay contracts touched over Rs 2000 billion this year.

PTI Secretary General said that the rupee devaluation was increasing the Fuel Price Adjustments, adding that electricity price was Rs 16/unit during PTI’s government and was now approx Rs 68/unit, which was a 325% increase in 15 months.

Omar went on to say that the former fascist PML-N led PDM government had been burdening the people of Pakistan by constantly raising the price of electricity, fearing that the price of electricity would increase to approximately Rs 85/unit in the next few months.

He stated that the PML-N leaders and former PML-N MNAs and MPAs were holding press conferences and trying to disassociate themselves from the price hike. However, Omar made it clear that the people of Pakistan must remember that it was the PML-N led PDM fascist government that brought about this crippling inflation and extremely high electricity bills.

PTI Secretary General stated that the culprit of the people of Pakistan was the former fascist PML-N led PDM government.