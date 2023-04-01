PML-N cries foul to find unconstitutional way to avoid polls: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, APR 1 (DNA) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Asad Umar has made it clear that in reality, the PML-N did not have any issue with composition of the bench but the representatives of the government were making all hue and cry to find any unconstitutional way to escape the polls because verily elections are a political death warrant for PDM. PTI Central Secretary General, in a statement on Saturday, said that the PDM government especially the PML-N was targeting the superior judiciary was meant to build pressure on the Supreme Court to find any unconstitutional way to defer the polls, which was constitutional requirements to be held within the stipulated 90 days. Asad revealed that the PML-N leaders neither had any issue with the composition of the bench nor with the rules of the SC but they were scared of the elections, which the constitution mandated to be held within a given timeframe. PTI Central Secretary General stated that they were making noise and shouting to avoid the political death that was the reason they threatened not to accept the apex court’s decision until the formation of the full court. Asad went on to say that the PML-N was now publically threatening to revolt against the constitution. He stated that the PML-N representatives pleaded that it was a case of important nature; hence it should be heard by the full court. However, Asad Umar said that according to the rules of the SC, a two-member bench could hear a case of this nature. He asked the government think tank to tell the nation that whether the suo moto notice by the SC, as a result Imran Khan-led elected government was removed, was heard by the full court. Asad reminded that the fear of the election badly disturbed their memory, hence he should tell them that the case was heard by a 5-member bench and not by the full court. He said that the PTI government not only accept the decision of the 5-member bench but thanked the honorable court and did not attack like PML-N. PTI Central Secretary General noted that since they had no legal and constitutional justifications to avoid the polls; hence they dubbed these judges, who were part of this bench, were biased. Asad Umar reminded that the Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial took suo moto notice of the case that sent Imran Khan’s government home, adding that out of the five-member bench, invalidated the ruling of Qasim Suri, three judges were part of the current bench i.e., Umar Bandial, Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Muneeb Akhtar. He said that they saw their political death in the elections so closely, hence they were yelling. Lashing out the imported government, Asad said that complete breakdown of law in the country, as rampant abductions of citizens happening on a daily basis. “This is not happening in some report corner of the country but in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and other major cities of the country,” he added.==========