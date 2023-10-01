PMDC abolishes 20 extra marks for Hafiz-e-Quran

LAHORE, Oct 01 (DNA): The Punjab government revised its admission policy

for public sector medical and dental colleges within the province.

Notably, the extra 20 marks previously granted to Hafiz-e-Quran

candidates will be removed from the merit calculation in the upcoming

admission season.

As per the Punjab Health Department, this year, additional marks for

Hafiz -e-Quran candidates have been eliminated based on PMDC’s decision.

The body took it after a six-member bench gave a verdict in this regard.

The modified policy, which excludes these extra 20 marks, will apply to

this year’s admissions. Previously, 20 marks had been allocated in the

FSC score for Hafiz-e-Quran candidates.

It is to be noted that the Supreme Court of Pakistan in April disposed

of a suo motu case about grant of additional 20 marks to a Hafiz-e-Quran

student while admitting him/her to an MBBS/BDS degree programme.

A six-member bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising

Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Mazahar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali

Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, issued the

ruling minutes after a brief hearing in the case.

During the hearing, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council informed the

bench that it was not awarding additional marks at the time when the suo

motu notice was taken. Justice Akhtar remarked: “It means the suo motu

case has become ineffective.”