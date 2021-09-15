Wednesday, September 15, 2021
PMDA: Media conveys concerns to govt

| September 15, 2021

DNA

ISLAMABAD: A meeting was held between the Federal Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State Farrukh Habib and representatives of PBA, APNS, CPNE, PFUJ and AEMEND. Issues relating to media regulation and proposed PMDA were discussed with the information minister. The Joint Action Committee expressed its reservations on the proposed PMDA and termed it as unacceptable. It was mutually agreed to form a committee to address the issue amicably. The committee will address the issue of fake news particularly on social media, the rights of the media workers and ways to further improve laws and regulatory framework.

