PM youth program’s cricket trials inspire passionate young cricketers

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 9: /DNA/ – The Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) cricket talent hunt trials, spearheaded by Lahore Qalandars, continued their remarkable journey with back-to-back events in Sialkot and Jhelum, drawing thousands of passionate boys and girls eager to showcase their cricketing talent.

Designed to provide aspiring cricketers with a pathway to professional opportunities, the trials received an overwhelming response. Both venues witnessed an electrifying atmosphere, as young participants displayed determination and excitement in pursuit of their cricketing dreams.

Adding distinction to the Jhelum trials, Federal Minister Bilal Kiyani hosted the proceedings, while the presence of US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker on the opening day brought international recognition and underscored the global significance of the initiative. Their participation not only inspired the youth but also highlighted the importance of investing in sports as a driver of youth development.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for their unwavering support in making the program a nationwide success. He also lauded the people of Sialkot and Jhelum for their remarkable response.

“The passion and energy we witnessed in Sialkot and Jhelum exceeded all expectations. I especially thank the youth of these cities for turning out in such large numbers and making these trials truly memorable. This platform proves that with the right opportunities, dreams can indeed come true,” said Atif Rana.

Young participants expressed their appreciation to the Prime Minister, the PMYP team, and Lahore Qalandars, calling the trials a “dream come true” and acknowledging the exposure and professional guidance they received.