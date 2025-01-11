PM witnesses historic MoU signing between Muslim World League and OIC
ISLAMABAD, JAN 11 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the exchange of MoUs between Muslim World League and OIC, at the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Islamabad on January 11, 2025.
