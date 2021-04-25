PM wants to make Pakistan modern Islamic welfare state: Fawad

ISLAMABAD , APRIL 25 : Minster for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says Prime Minister Imran Khan laid down the foundation of his politics on the slogan of change and promise for a new Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion of 25th Foundation Day of the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said the promise of a new Pakistan and change was to lay the foundation for a state in Pakistan where the law is the same for the strong and the weak.

He said Imran Khan started his struggle against the two party system. He said PTI is the biggest party of middle class and lower middle class. He said the poor people expect that if anyone can give justice in Pakistan, it is only the PTI.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan a modern Islamic welfare state as dreamt by Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam struggled for it.

Earlier in a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s struggle is aimed at establishing rule of law in the society.

He said struggle for this cause is continuing and one day Naya Pakistan will be emerged under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said PTI is a ray of hope for the politics of people of Pakistan and its politicians.