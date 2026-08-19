PM wants cut in petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD, 19 AUG (DNA) — Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik to immediately travel to Karachi and hold urgent negotiations with local oil refineries in order to secure a reduction in diesel prices and provide relief to the public.

The directive was issued during a high‑level meeting attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Khan Cheema, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik, and Member of the National Assembly Hamza Shehbaz. The Prime Minister emphasized that since the majority of Pakistan’s diesel supply is produced domestically, the Petroleum Minister must personally engage with refinery management to ensure that prices are lowered without delay.

“As much as possible, immediate relief should be delivered to the public,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed. Despite the Prime Minister’s instructions, the situation remains complex. Global oil prices have seen a downward trend in recent weeks, with international markets reporting reductions in crude oil and refined fuel costs.

However, in Pakistan, fuel prices have continued to rise, creating frustration among citizens who feel they are not benefiting from the global decline. The discrepancy between international market trends and domestic pricing has sparked widespread resentment.

Ordinary consumers, transporters, and farmers—who rely heavily on diesel for vehicles, machinery, and irrigation—have voiced anger over the government’s inability to pass on the benefits of falling global prices. Social media platforms and public forums have been flooded with complaints, with many accusing refineries and distributors of profiteering at the expense of the masses.

Economic analysts point out that Pakistan’s fuel pricing structure is influenced not only by international market rates but also by taxation, currency depreciation, and refinery margins. While global prices have dropped, the weakening of the Pakistani rupee against the U.S. dollar and high import costs have offset potential relief.

Nevertheless, critics argue that locally produced diesel should not be subject to the same pressures, and that immediate negotiations with refineries could ease the burden on consumers. The Prime Minister’s directive is seen as an attempt to address these concerns head‑on.

By sending the Petroleum Minister to Karachi, the government hopes to secure commitments from refineries to lower prices and demonstrate responsiveness to public grievances. Whether these measures will translate into tangible relief remains to be seen, but the urgency of the order underscores the political and economic pressure facing the government. — DNA