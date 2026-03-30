PM vows not to abandon needy masses as efforts underway for further public relief

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the government was making every effort to provide further relief to the poor and middle-income class, and vowed not to abandon them in this challenging time.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the impact of the Middle East situation on petroleum products, availability of current stocks, and public relief measures, said that by using digital systems, public relief would be delivered directly to the common man.

He said that government expenditures and the development budget had been slashed, and 60 percent of official vehicles had been grounded to initiate austerity from within.

The prime minister said that the proposals to hike fuel prices had been repeatedly rejected, and the funds saved through austerity measures were being utilized for public relief.

He said that owing to the timely decisions, the disruption in the supply of fuel had been averted despite the global crisis.

He told the participants of the meeting that Pakistan was making vigorous diplomatic efforts to restore regional peace.

A detailed briefing was given to the participants on the implementation of government measures for fuel conservation, future course of action, and the current stock position.

It was told that the coordination was underway with the provincial governments to expedite the ownership registration of motorcycles and rickshaws to provide them with swift relief.

An Intelligence Bureau audit report was also presented to the meeting regarding the implementation of the prime minister’s fuel-saving and austerity campaign.

It was informed that the strict implementation of the prime minister’s austerity and simplicity drive was being ensured.

The meeting was told that sufficient stocks of fuel were available to meet the country’s needs, and arrangements were also being made for the future. Despite an increase in the levy on the high-octane fuel used in the luxury vehicles, the prices of the jet fuel remained unchanged.

It was also informed that an adequate stock of medicines was available to fulfill the country’s requirements, and proposals regarding the future course of action were also presented to the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Dr. Musadik Malik, Ahad Khan Cheema, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ataullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kiani, special assistants Tariq Fatemi and Talha Burki, MNAs Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam, Riaz-ul-Haq and Hafiz Muhammad Numan, and other senior officials.