PM visits GHQ, briefed on Afghan border situation

RAWALPINDI, FEB 27: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday, where the military leadership briefed him in detail on the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

During the briefing, the Prime Minister directed that a zero-tolerance policy be adopted against the terrorist group Fitna Al-Khawarij and their collaboration with the Afghan Taliban regime. He stated unequivocally that cross-border attacks by the Afghan Taliban regime and Fitna Al-Khawarij against Pakistan are completely unacceptable.

The Prime Minister expressed full confidence in the country’s defense, stating that under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces, the armed forces are always ready to protect the motherland. “Pakistan knows very well how to defend itself against any aggression,” he asserted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the professional capabilities of the armed forces for successfully repelling attacks in the border regions and for their robust retaliatory response. He concluded by affirming that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces in safeguarding the land of Pakistan.